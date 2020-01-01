Juan Matagical Performance

Well, that's one way to recover from a disastrous defeat! United recovered from the 6-1 hammering at Tottenham's hands and an early goal at St James Park to record a comfortable win. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team left it late, but goals from Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford took the reds to three much-needed points, while Juan Mata turned back the clock. Ed & Paul discuss all the fallout.

Then there's a Champions League fixture at ... See More

