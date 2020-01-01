Juan Matagical Performance

...

Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night. Can United repeat the miracles of 2019? For backers, all the week's Premier League action.

Well, that's one way to recover from a disastrous defeat! United recovered from the 6-1 hammering at Tottenham's hands and an early goal at St James Park to record a comfortable win. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team left it late, but goals from Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford took the reds to three much-needed points, while Juan Mata turned back the clock. Ed & Paul discuss all the fallout.Then there's a Champions League fixture at