61 and Out

goals and attacks with flair. There's more than hope in that.



On the final show of a year-long season, Ed & Paul look back on the Europa League semi-final, look forward to what United need to do over a short summer to progress, and hand out some awards! For backers, we look at the Champions League quarter and semi-finals.

It's the hope that kills you, so goes the cliché. And while United will look back on defeat to Sevilla with some disappointment, especially with Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young in Friday's final, Sunday's 2-1 loss concludes a season of some progress. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side reached three cup semi-finals and finished third in the Premier League - much better than many hoped during some dark moments in January. Ole has built a side with identity; one that scores some great