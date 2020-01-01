Spreaker
61 and Out

It's the hope that kills you, so goes the cliché. And while United will look back on defeat to Sevilla with some disappointment, especially with Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young in Friday's final, Sunday's 2-1 loss concludes a season of some progress. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side reached three cup semi-finals and finished third in the Premier League - much better than many hoped during some dark moments in January. Ole has built a side with identity; one that scores some great ... See More

