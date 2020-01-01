David de Gah

...

listener questions.

United took a point from a tough game at Everton, but should it have been more after a bright first half from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team? Ed & Paul review all the action from Goodison Park, asking why United dropped off in the second half, what the club should do about David de Gea's problems, and whether VAR really is United's best player this season.Also on the show, a preview of Thursday FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Wayne Rooney's Derby County and plenty of