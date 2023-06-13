Welcome to Let's Talk with Carl Lee
, the podcast that transcends the boundaries of sports, culture, and social issues.
Join former NFL player Carl Lee and a diverse panel of influential guests as they engage in thought-provoking conversations that ignite change and challenge perspectives. From exploring the impact of sports on society to addressing pressing social issues, Let's Talk delves deep into the heart of the game, unearthing untold stories and redefining what it means to be an athlete in today's world. With passion, authenticity, and a commitment to inspiring listeners, this show sparks dialogue, fosters understanding, and empowers individuals to make a difference.
Tune in as Let's Talk brings you compelling narratives, expert insights, and bold discussions that will leave you informed, inspired, and ready to join the conversation.
For inquiries or topic suggestions, email us at LetsTalkCarlLee@gmail.com
or text us at 409-4-CARL-39 (409-422-7539). Let's Talk with Carl Lee - where sports meets social consciousness