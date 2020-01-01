Willamette University Professor: Immigrant Children More Imperiled Than Ever

...

known as MPP, which stands for Migrant Protection Protocols. The Ninth Circuit Court has just ruled that the Trump administration policy is unconstitutional, but the decision is limited. Warren Binford joins us to explain the ruling and tell us what children in the U.S. -- and those who are waiting south of the border -- are facing.

Willamette University law professor Warren Binford is helping lead the effort to evaluate conditions for immigrant children, both in the U.S. and south of the border. She’s a nationally known and widely respected children’s rights advocate and directs the university’s Clinical Law Program. Binford has personally seen how children and families were being treated last year by the U.S. government and how the conditions have changed under the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, also