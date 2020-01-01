Spreaker
Willamette University Professor: Immigrant Children More Imperiled Than Ever

Willamette University Professor: Immigrant Children More Imperiled Than Ever

From: Think Out Loud
0 0 about 1 month ago
00:00
23:03
News
Willamette University law professor Warren Binford is helping lead the effort to evaluate conditions for immigrant children, both in the U.S. and south of the border. She’s a nationally known and widely respected children’s rights advocate and directs the university’s Clinical Law Program. Binford has personally seen how children and families were being treated last year by the U.S. government and how the conditions have changed under the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, also ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,825 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2020 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help