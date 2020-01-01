Willamette Basketball Coach Takes On Toxic Masculinity

...

on and off the basketball court.

Willamette University’s head basketball coach Kip Ioane has a very holistic view of his job. Beyond encouraging his players to hone their athletic skills and win games, Ioane sees building character as a big part of his responsibility to his team. Seven years ago, he created a program called Teams of Men. The goal is to teach players about the differences between toxic masculinity and healthy masculinity. We hear about how the program, and Ioane, hold players accountable for their behavior both