What's Next For Northwest Salmon?

From: Think Out Loud
A recent federal report indicates that hydroelectric dams on the lower Snake River are likely here to stay. This comes after Oregon Governor Kate Brown endorsed removing the dams, a move conservationists say would help restore salmon and orca populations in the Northwest. Now that dam removal seems unlikely, utility companies, agricultural interests, and environmentalists are coming together to ask what else could be done to save the salmon, and the orca who feed on them. We talk with Lewis and ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
