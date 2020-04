Agriculture contributes around 20 percent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. But agriculture could also have a huge role to play in fighting climate change. Certain farming techniques are known to increase the amount of carbon plants can capture and store in the soil. Jennifer Moore-Kucera, Climate Initiative Director at the American Farmland Trust, and Mimi Casteel, owner of Hopewell Vinyards, tell us what farmers can do to help mitigate climate change.