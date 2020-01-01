Spreaker
Understanding Gov. Brown’s Climate Change Order

Understanding Gov. Brown’s Climate Change Order

From: Think Out Loud
0 0 12 days ago
00:00
15:01
News
Before the novel coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic, the big story in Oregon legislative politics was the walk out by state Republicans to prevent Democrats from passing a cap and trade bill. Without a quorum, Democratic lawmakers were not able to pass the bill and the 2020 session ended. In response, Gov. Kate Brown issued a 14-page executive order that directs sweeping changes to mitigate climate change. Angus Duncan, who heads the state’s Global Warming Commission, breaks down ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,825 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2020 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help