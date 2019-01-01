TriMet Steps Up Fare Enforcement

...

how fare enforcement will work, and what the concerns are with the system.

Last month, TriMet announced that it would be adding nine new fare enforcement officers to stop riders from using buses and trains without paying. The agency says riders have complained about other riders who don’t pay. But advocates say that fare enforcement unfairly targets people of color and people who can’t afford to pay the fair. Bernie Bottomly, Executive Director of Public Affairs at TriMet, and Huy [HOO-ey] Ong, Executive Director of OPAL Environmental Justice Oregon join us to explain