Spreaker
TriMet Steps Up Fare Enforcement

TriMet Steps Up Fare Enforcement

From: Think Out Loud
0 0 29 days ago
00:00
32:07
News
Last month, TriMet announced that it would be adding nine new fare enforcement officers to stop riders from using buses and trains without paying. The agency says riders have complained about other riders who don’t pay. But advocates say that fare enforcement unfairly targets people of color and people who can’t afford to pay the fair. Bernie Bottomly, Executive Director of Public Affairs at TriMet, and Huy [HOO-ey] Ong, Executive Director of OPAL Environmental Justice Oregon join us to explain ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help