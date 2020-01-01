Spreaker
The Argument for Cash Benefits

From: Think Out Loud
After the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, millions of Americans received a stimulus check from the government to help weather the economic impacts of the virus. Margaret Morales and Michael Andersen, researchers for the Sightline Institute, are writing a series of articles arguing that the U.S. should more regularly use cash benefits to help people in need. They say that cash benefits are more flexible and more helpful than other social safety programs like SNAP or TANF. Morales and ... See More

