In 2007, the Swinomish Tribe on Puget Sound became one of the first governments in the world to formally make climate adaptation a priority. Now they're reviving a tradition that involves modifying the beach to create an optimal habitat for clams, a key source of food that's in decline. We talk with Courtney Greiner, marine ecologist and Senator Joe Williams of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community about the first modern clam garden in the United States.