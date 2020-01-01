Supreme Court Rules Non-Unanimous Juries Unconstitutional

...

in on what this means for past cases. We’ll dig into the legal issues with Aliza Kaplan. She's a law professor at Lewis & Clark and directs the Criminal Justice Reform Clinic.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling Monday on a case that directly affects Oregon’s judicial system. The court ruled that the U.S. Constitution requires unanimous jury verdicts in state criminal courts. Oregon was the only state still using non-unanimous juries to find people guilty of crimes other than murder. In Oregon, people could be convicted of many types of crimes with an 11-1 or 10-2 decision. While the Supreme Court was clear that this practice is unconstitutional, it did not weigh