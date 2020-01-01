Supreme Court Rules Non-Unanimous Juries Unconstitutional

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling Monday on a case that directly affects Oregon’s judicial system. The court ruled that the U.S. Constitution requires unanimous jury verdicts in state criminal courts. Oregon was the only state still using non-unanimous juries to find people guilty of crimes other than murder. In Oregon, people could be convicted of many types of crimes with an 11-1 or 10-2 decision. While the Supreme Court was clear that this practice is unconstitutional, it did not weigh
in on what this means for past cases. We’ll dig into the legal issues with Aliza Kaplan. She's a law professor at Lewis & Clark and directs the Criminal Justice Reform Clinic.