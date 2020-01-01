Spreaker
Supreme Court Rules Non-Unanimous Juries Unconstitutional

From: Think Out Loud
0 0 2 hours ago
The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling Monday on a case that directly affects Oregon’s judicial system. The court ruled that the U.S. Constitution requires unanimous jury verdicts in state criminal courts. Oregon was the only state still using non-unanimous juries to find people guilty of crimes other than murder. In Oregon, people could be convicted of many types of crimes with an 11-1 or 10-2 decision. While the Supreme Court was clear that this practice is unconstitutional, it did not weigh ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
