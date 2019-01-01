State of Wonder Podcast 092615

...

talks about coming back from a creative slump, and kicking her creativity in the gear. Her new book is called "Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear". Check her out in Portland October 4th.



21:25-27:44Oregon Art Beat's Robe Imbriano gives us the lowdown on an ambitious new musical from Artists Repertory Theatre, "Cuba Libre" — a collaboration with playwright Carlos Lacamara, and Grammy--Nominated Afro-Carribean band Tiempo Libre.



27:45-36:10An opbmusic session with Wild Ones, who are showing some ferocious on "Heatwave"



37:13-45:11What do buildings sound like? Third Angle New Music creates a new performance for the library at Mt. Angel Abbey. The building was designed by Finnish architect Alvar Aalto, and the work draws on both Finnish tradition and the ethos of the building. But Third Angle takes it one step further - they're actually using the building as an instrument.

