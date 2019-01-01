Spreaker
State of Wonder Podcast 092615

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Where the Wonderful talk about doing what they do!

00:45-02:58Blitzen Trapper's about to drop a new record! Here's a preview, with Eric Earley telling us about remaining an old logging town for one of the songs, "Cadillac Road".

02:59-12:07Denny Swofford, the co-founder of Cavity Search Records, talks with Matt Drenik (Battleme, Lions) about the label's early days. Their conversation is being released as an opbmusic podcast this week.

12:08-20:20Elizabeth Gilbert ... See More

