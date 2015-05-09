State Of Wonder: May 9, 2015 - PICA's DaDa Ball, Other Lives, Haunting Of Sunshine Girl & Bend Arts

...





20:55 - PICA's debaucherous art party, the DaDa Ball, was legendary in its day. And now the contemporary arts organization is bringing it back for its 20th anniversary on May 16, calling it TaDaDa. We hear what all the fuss was about from some of its organizers. More info on the arty craziness and all night party here.



30:45 - Los Portenos writing collective reads selections from an upcoming event, drawing inspiration from the poems of Miguel Hernandez and William Stafford.



For full stories, go to: Opbmusic's Jerad Walker shares his love of one of Portland's newer musical transplants Other Lives. Their new album, "Rituals," reflects their newfound home. They play Monday, May 11 at Doug Fir.

1:25 - Paige McKenzie, perhaps the Pacific Northwest's biggest homegrown YouTube star, talks about creating the runaway-hit series The Haunting of Sunshine Girl from her house outside Portland. She reads from her new YA novel on Saturday, May 9 at 4 p.m. at Jacobsen’s Books in Hillsboro.11:00 - We check in on winners of Bend's inaugural Cultural Tourism Fund grants — a brand new system of support for arts & culture organizations like BendFilm and Atelier 6000.18:55 -