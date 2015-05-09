Spreaker
State Of Wonder: May 9, 2015 - PICA's DaDa Ball, Other Lives, Haunting Of Sunshine Girl & Bend Arts

From: OPB's State of Wonder
1:25 - Paige McKenzie, perhaps the Pacific Northwest's biggest homegrown YouTube star, talks about creating the runaway-hit series The Haunting of Sunshine Girl from her house outside Portland. She reads from her new YA novel on Saturday, May 9 at 4 p.m. at Jacobsen’s Books in Hillsboro.

11:00 - We check in on winners of Bend's inaugural Cultural Tourism Fund grants — a brand new system of support for arts & culture organizations like BendFilm and Atelier 6000.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
