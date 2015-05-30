Spreaker
State Of Wonder: May 30, 2015 - Ai Wei Wei At PAM, OBT's New Home, Mark Doty, Gabe Fernandez & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This week's crop of wonders finds the fantastic in familiar things, and the inspiration in the extraordinary:

1:00 - Karen Karbo is railbound! She's one of 24 writers out of 16,000 to score the first round of the Amtrak writers' residency.

3:00 - Walidah Imarisha and Adrienne Marée Brown on editing the sci-fi anthology "Octavia's Brood."

10:14 - Oregon Ballet announces that it's found a new home: the South Waterfront.

11:44 - What Are You ... See More

