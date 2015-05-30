State Of Wonder: May 30, 2015 - Ai Wei Wei At PAM, OBT's New Home, Mark Doty, Gabe Fernandez & More

...





19:19 - We remember Alvin Josephy, who laid the groundwork for Wallowa County's thriving cultural scene.



23:20 - KPAI's Morning Host Larry Duckworth introduces us to his favorite spins.



28:32 - From the Literary Arts Archives: Poet Mark Doty.



37:36 - opbmusic session with one of Portland's most dynamic new transplants, Robin Bacior.



44:30 - "Oregon Art Beat" introduces us to painter Gabe Fernandez.



To read more, visit our site: Looking At? Namita Gupta Wiggers reviews work by Ai Weiwei at the Portland Art Museum.

To read more, visit our site: http://www.opb.org/radio/programs/stateofwonder/segment/state-of-wonder-may-30-2015/

This week's crop of wonders finds the fantastic in familiar things, and the inspiration in the extraordinary:1:00 - Karen Karbo is railbound! She's one of 24 writers out of 16,000 to score the first round of the Amtrak writers' residency.3:00 - Walidah Imarisha and Adrienne Marée Brown on editing the sci-fi anthology "Octavia's Brood."10:14 - Oregon Ballet announces that it's found a new home: the South Waterfront.11:44 - What Are You