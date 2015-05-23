State Of Wonder: May 23, 2015 - Philip Glass, Shy Girls, Helio Sequence, Maker Movement & More

...

Producer Aaron Scott checks in from the Southeast Oregon Symposium on the Arts and Economic Development.



35:05 - Philip Glass, in conversation with Portland Opera General Director Christopher Mattaliano at a Powell's Books event.

We kick off the Memorial Day Weekend (and dare we say summer) with a show about music and makers.1:25 - Dan Vidmar of Shy Girls talks about his new mixtape release and the challenges of keeping emotional honesty in performance.11:55 - Where are they? A screaming lack of women artists on the summer festival circuit.16:25 - Josh Lifton of Crowd Supply and Kelley Roy of ADX Portland on makers' mad month of May.26:50 - An opbmusic Studio Session with Helio Sequence.33:30 -