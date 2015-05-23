Spreaker
State Of Wonder: May 23, 2015 - Philip Glass, Shy Girls, Helio Sequence, Maker Movement & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 4 years ago
00:00
50:21
Arts
We kick off the Memorial Day Weekend (and dare we say summer) with a show about music and makers.

1:25 - Dan Vidmar of Shy Girls talks about his new mixtape release and the challenges of keeping emotional honesty in performance.

11:55 - Where are they? A screaming lack of women artists on the summer festival circuit.

16:25 - Josh Lifton of Crowd Supply and Kelley Roy of ADX Portland on makers' mad month of May.

26:50 - An opbmusic Studio Session with Helio Sequence.

33:30 - ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

