State Of Wonder: May 23, 2015 - Philip Glass, Shy Girls, Helio Sequence, Maker Movement & More

We kick off the Memorial Day Weekend (and dare we say summer) with a show about music and makers.
1:25 - Dan Vidmar of Shy Girls talks about his new mixtape release and the challenges of keeping emotional honesty in performance.
11:55 - Where are they? A screaming lack of women artists on the summer festival circuit.
16:25 - Josh Lifton of Crowd Supply and Kelley Roy of ADX Portland on makers' mad month of May.
26:50 - An opbmusic Studio Session with Helio Sequence.
Producer Aaron Scott checks in from the Southeast Oregon Symposium on the Arts and Economic Development.
35:05 - Philip Glass, in conversation with Portland Opera General Director Christopher Mattaliano at a Powell's Books event.