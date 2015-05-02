Spreaker
State Of Wonder: May 2, 2015 - PDX Gamers, Katherine Boo, Guster & Willie Nelson...In Vancouver?

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This week we're mashing up past and present.

2:07 - A Triangle Productions world premiere, "Storefront Revue: The Babes Are Back," tells the story of the anything-goes creative maelstrom that was Portland's Storefront Theater in the 70s and 80s.

12:30 - Video game developers large and small come together for a PIGSquad challenge: build a game in 48 hours. Sleep? Who needs it?

21:17 - Katherine Boo talks about revealing the hidden world of a Mumbai slum in "The ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
