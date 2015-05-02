State Of Wonder: May 2, 2015 - PDX Gamers, Katherine Boo, Guster & Willie Nelson...In Vancouver?

...





29:36 - Guster is just one of many national bands that come to Portland to record their albums with one of our talented record producers. In their case, it was at the Cottage Grove studio of producer Richard Swift, who also tours with The Shins and The Black Keys. During a recent opbmusic session, Guster talks about the role Swift played in their new album, which many critics have hailed as a modern update on their guitar pop sound.



35:28 - Paisley School, which has a total K-12 student body of 83, stages "Hamlet." Performances May 6th and 7th at Paisley School!



40:04 - We dip into the Portland Arts & Lectures archive to hear from Joan Didion. You can hear her whole talk with her late husband, the writer John Dunne, at Literary Arts: The Archive Project.



We end with a request for audio: Do you remember hearing Willie Nelson on the air back when he was DJing in Vancouver, Washington? If so, email us at stateofwonder@opb.org

This week we're mashing up past and present.2:07 - A Triangle Productions world premiere, "Storefront Revue: The Babes Are Back," tells the story of the anything-goes creative maelstrom that was Portland's Storefront Theater in the 70s and 80s.12:30 - Video game developers large and small come together for a PIGSquad challenge: build a game in 48 hours. Sleep? Who needs it?21:17 - Katherine Boo talks about revealing the hidden world of a Mumbai slum in "The