Spreaker
State Of Wonder: May 16, 2015 - 'Grimm' Actors At PCS, 1939 Ensemble & 'The Simpsons' Get Theatrical

State Of Wonder: May 16, 2015 - 'Grimm' Actors At PCS, 1939 Ensemble & 'The Simpsons' Get Theatrical

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 4 years ago
00:00
50:36
Arts
Ready for some new? Here comes an hour of creative horsepower.

1:17 - "Grimm" stars Sasha Roiz and Silas Weir Mitchell on their stage turn with PCS's "Three Days of Rain."

7:25 - Just when we'd had our fill of post-apocalyptica, here comes Portland Playhouse with "Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play." It's an absurd send-up of the form, where "The Simpsons" have become the stuff of myth and legend, written by former Oregonian Anne Washburn. ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help