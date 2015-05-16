State Of Wonder: May 16, 2015 - 'Grimm' Actors At PCS, 1939 Ensemble & 'The Simpsons' Get Theatrical

...





12:33 - Likewise, a fab new bar with bleachers for seating, serves up perhaps the first-ever bartender-in-residency program, inviting local artists to mix cocktails and creativity. Plus, one menu item includes shutting down the bar and driving to the coast for a seafood dinner.



24:45 - 1939 Ensemble expands to a trio and bowls us over with its new record.



31:44 - Summer reading recommendations from Paisley's librarian.



34:54 - Celebrated author Kazuo Ishiguro ("The Remains of the Day" and "The Buried Giant," released in March) from the Portland Arts & Lectures Archive Project.



43:22 - KMHD talks with Portland jazz legend Thara Memory about the Pacific Crest Jazz Orchestra, one of the ensembles in his American Music Program, who just took home the grand prize at the Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition in New York City — not to mention made Wynton Marsalis cry.

Ready for some new? Here comes an hour of creative horsepower.1:17 - "Grimm" stars Sasha Roiz and Silas Weir Mitchell on their stage turn with PCS's "Three Days of Rain."7:25 - Just when we'd had our fill of post-apocalyptica, here comes Portland Playhouse with "Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play." It's an absurd send-up of the form, where "The Simpsons" have become the stuff of myth and legend, written by former Oregonian Anne Washburn.