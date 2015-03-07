Spreaker
State of Wonder: Mar 7, 2015 - Kim Gordon, Ursula Le Guin, Geronimo Johnson, Edna Vazquez + More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
The flowers are abloom, and so are the arts. Get out, get out, while the sun's still shining, and turn up the volume with these stories:
1:09 - Sonic Youth bassist, vocalist and co-founder Kim Gordon has a new memoir about being on the front lines of rock called "Girl in a Band." We'll talk to fans about Gordon's pervasive legacy.
7:28 - Ursula K Le Guin talks about where ideas come from as part of Literary Arts Archives Project.
13:00 - A venerated slash ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
