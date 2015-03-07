State of Wonder: Mar 7, 2015 - Kim Gordon, Ursula Le Guin, Geronimo Johnson, Edna Vazquez + More

...

metal guitarist from Japan strays into unfamiliar territory with Portland singer-songwriter Casey Neil.

18:25 - Photographer Motoya Nakamura documents the beautiful change of the cherry blossoms downtown for a show at the Nikkei Center.

20:47 - We check in with cellist-in-residence Nancy Ives.

25:50 - No Passengers plays a Stagepass set for opbmusic, who sat down with frontwoman and solo artist Edna Vazquez.

33:10 - Geronimo Johnson discusses his new novel — a story about four college students whose experiment in activism goes nightmarishly wrong. One reviewer called it "the funniest send-up of identity politics ... in years.”

38:00 - The MUSE Women's Conference is happening in Bend this weekend, and we get some poetry from speaker Marquesha Babers, who used words and rhythm to deal with her early years living on the streets.

44:25 - Artist Rodrigo Valenzuela didn’t want to photograph other cities’ urban ruins, so he built his own. We’ll visit his show at Upfor Gallery and talk about his new work.

