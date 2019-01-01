State Of Wonder: Mar. 14, 2015 - Hollywood Theater, Nicholas Payton, Ural Thomas & More

...

Hollywood might just debut Quentin Tarantino's new film with it, too

15:29 - New in paperback: Rene Denfeld's affecting novel of prison life,"The Enchanted."

23:49 - KMHD sits down with Nicholas Payton for "A Jazz Life."

27:26 - More details on which historic figures will represent Oregon at the National Statuary Hall Collection.

33:23 - Feast on an opbmusic session with Ural Thomas & the Pain as the band goes on tour around the state for McMenamins' Great NW Music Tour.

37:28 - Painter Roger Shimomura's vibrant, provocative show at Hallie Ford Museum.

46:19 - A new story collection called "The Uncanny Reader" walks the line with “possibly supernatural” fiction.

1:13 - Oregonian reporter Bryan Denson tells us about a breaking art forgery caper.