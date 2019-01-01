Spreaker
State Of Wonder: Mar. 14, 2015 - Hollywood Theater, Nicholas Payton, Ural Thomas & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Everything looks different this week somehow — bigger, brighter, more vivid. Is it us? A new projector? A bird? A plane? Or is it the Wonder? Come hear what we have for you:

1:13 - Oregonian reporter Bryan Denson tells us about a breaking art forgery caper.
5:34 - The Hollywood Theatre raises the curtain on its new 70mm projection system with "2001: A Space Odyssey." We hear about the treasure hunt behind tracking down the now defunct technology. Well, almost defunct: the ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
