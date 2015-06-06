Spreaker
State Of Wonder: June 6, 2015 - Sherlock Holmes, Karen Karbo, Tango At Reed & Indigenous Art Fest

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 4 years ago
00:00
49:22
Arts
We are stoked, stoked, and stoked about summer — too much good stuff happening. Here's what's coming up on this week's show to help you kick down the door on your weekend.

1:33 - A quick hello to the entrepreneurs behind Cascade Record Pressing, the new vinyl record press in Milwaukie.

2:37 - One Flaming Arrow — a new feast of a festival featuring music, vis art, film, and more from contemporary Native American artists.

7:40 - KMHD previews the Reed College Tango ... See More

