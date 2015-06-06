State Of Wonder: June 6, 2015 - Sherlock Holmes, Karen Karbo, Tango At Reed & Indigenous Art Fest

...

symposium.



19:13 - Zach Dundas dives deep into the world of Sherlock Holmes with his new book, "The Great Detective:The Amazing Rise and Immortal Life of Sherlock Holmes".



29:10 - Oregon Art Beat's Eric Slade profiles conductor Andres Lopera of Metropolitan Youth Symphony. Their season finale show is June 6 at the Newmark Theater. Watch the full Art Beat profile here.



34:54 - Artist Lou Watson unveils an experimental composition built around the sounds of Sandy Boulevard, from leaf blowers to how that McDonald's billboard would sing if it could sing songs. It's called "Suite Sandy Boulevard," and it plays on June 7 at the Hollywood Theatre.



38:07 - Painter Joan Nelson talks process and her new show on view through June at Adams & Ollman.



41:43 - Karen Karbo regales us with tails from her recent Amtrak railroad residency. (We loved the pics on her Instagram feed.)

We are stoked, stoked, and stoked about summer — too much good stuff happening. Here's what's coming up on this week's show to help you kick down the door on your weekend.1:33 - A quick hello to the entrepreneurs behind Cascade Record Pressing, the new vinyl record press in Milwaukie.2:37 - One Flaming Arrow — a new feast of a festival featuring music, vis art, film, and more from contemporary Native American artists.7:40 - KMHD previews the Reed College Tango