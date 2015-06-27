Spreaker
State Of Wonder: June 27, 2015-Allen Toussaint, Shakespeare Meets The Go-Go's & New Record Press

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Who says the past is behind us? This week, creators are bringing new life to traditional forms.

1:19 - We meet the dream team behind Cascade Record Pressing, Oregon's new vinyl record plant in Oregon City.

8:53 - We remember painter Shirley Gittelsohn with Oregon Art Beat, who died June 12. The celebration of her life will be held at Reed College on Aug. 1.

12:28 - OPB's All Things Considered Host Kate Davidson reports on Portland's no-pay phone, Futel Phones. ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
