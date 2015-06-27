State Of Wonder: June 27, 2015-Allen Toussaint, Shakespeare Meets The Go-Go's & New Record Press

...





17:03 - We talk with New Orleans songwriting and producing legend Allen Toussaint. He's bringing his band to play the Safeway Waterfront Blues Festival on July 3 at 7 p.m.



29:52 - Oregon Shakespeare Festival mashes up the music of the Go-Go's with an Elizabethan comedy in a new play, "Head Over Heels," by Tony Award-winning playwright Jeff Whitty (he's a Coos Bay boy).



39:13 - Oregon Art Beat reprises a spellbinding story about painter John Simpkins, pursuing his practice in the Alvord Desert.



42:33 - The high school jazz band to end all high school jazz bands: Thara Memory's prize-winning Pacific Crest Jazz Orchestra. You can listen to their full performance on Think Out Loud at noon on July 3.

Who says the past is behind us? This week, creators are bringing new life to traditional forms.1:19 - We meet the dream team behind Cascade Record Pressing, Oregon's new vinyl record plant in Oregon City.8:53 - We remember painter Shirley Gittelsohn with Oregon Art Beat, who died June 12. The celebration of her life will be held at Reed College on Aug. 1.12:28 - OPB's All Things Considered Host Kate Davidson reports on Portland's no-pay phone, Futel Phones.