State Of Wonder: June 27, 2015-Allen Toussaint, Shakespeare Meets The Go-Go's & New Record Press

Who says the past is behind us? This week, creators are bringing new life to traditional forms.
1:19 - We meet the dream team behind Cascade Record Pressing, Oregon's new vinyl record plant in Oregon City.
8:53 - We remember painter Shirley Gittelsohn with Oregon Art Beat, who died June 12. The celebration of her life will be held at Reed College on Aug. 1.
12:28 - OPB's All Things Considered Host Kate Davidson reports on Portland's no-pay phone, Futel Phones.
...
See More
17:03 - We talk with New Orleans songwriting and producing legend Allen Toussaint. He's bringing his band to play the Safeway Waterfront Blues Festival on July 3 at 7 p.m.
29:52 - Oregon Shakespeare Festival mashes up the music of the Go-Go's with an Elizabethan comedy in a new play, "Head Over Heels," by Tony Award-winning playwright Jeff Whitty (he's a Coos Bay boy).
39:13 - Oregon Art Beat reprises a spellbinding story about painter John Simpkins, pursuing his practice in the Alvord Desert.
42:33 - The high school jazz band to end all high school jazz bands: Thara Memory's prize-winning Pacific Crest Jazz Orchestra. You can listen to their full performance on Think Out Loud at noon on July 3.