State Of Wonder: June 13, 2015 - Third Angle New Music & New Yorker Music Critic Alex Ross

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This spring, Third Angle New Music knocked our socks off with its unique partnership with "New Yorker" music critic Alex Ross.

In his history of 20th century music, "The Rest is Noise," Ross wrote about the role West Coast composers played in shaping classical music, as well as jazz and rock idioms, writing that, among other things, they expanded the boundaries of their era, creating work that still has power and playfulness in equal measures. So Third Angle put together a ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
