Spreaker
State Of Wonder: July 4, 2015 - Death Cab For Cutie, PAM's New Modern Art Curator & More

State Of Wonder: July 4, 2015 - Death Cab For Cutie, PAM's New Modern Art Curator & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 4 years ago
00:00
51:09
Arts
We've got a picnic of music and news for you this week. So grab a plate; we're going to pile it high.

Rumors flying about superstar mandolinist and Portland transplant Chris Thile's possible ascension as the next host of "A Prairie Home Companion."
Portland Art Museum hires a new curator of Modern and Contemporary Art.
Hip-hop artist Glenn Waco's day in court.
Seasoned session man Dave Depper talks about stepping onto the big stage with Death Cab ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help