State Of Wonder: July 4, 2015 - Death Cab For Cutie, PAM's New Modern Art Curator & More

For Cutie. The band plays Portland's Edgefield on July 8th and then at Bend's Les Schwab Ampitheater on July 9th.

Portland's oldest gallery, Quintana Galleries, prepares to close its doors, after 42 years representing Native American artists.

Lidia Yuknavitch talks about her new book, examining war, and those who witness it.

Other Lives drops in for an opbmusic session.

Curator Henry Skerritt talks about "No Boundaries," the Australian Aboriginal abstract paintings on view now at PICA.

KHMD's Neighborhood Series visits the Polyrhythmics. The band plays in Bend July 21st.

We listen back to Chimamanda Adichie's 2012 appearance with Portland Arts & Lectures for Literary Arts.

We've got a picnic of music and news for you this week. So grab a plate; we're going to pile it high.Rumors flying about superstar mandolinist and Portland transplant Chris Thile's possible ascension as the next host of "A Prairie Home Companion."Portland Art Museum hires a new curator of Modern and Contemporary Art.Hip-hop artist Glenn Waco's day in court.Seasoned session man Dave Depper talks about stepping onto the big stage with Death Cab