State Of Wonder: July 25, 2015 - Calexico, Helio Sequence, Lost Lander, Y La Bamba, Joseph & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This is it, folks: we’re in the peak heat of the summer music season. PDX Pop Now is this weekend. Pickathon plucks through Happy Valley next weekend. Then there’s MusicFestNW, the Britt Festival, Sisters Folk Festival. It’s a never-ending cavalcade of lawn chairs and beer gardens and singers backlit by spectacular sunsets.

Which is why we’re going to spend the hour hearing from some of the bands who’re currently ruling our playlists and also happen to be touring through this summer.

1:21 ... See More

