State Of Wonder: July 25, 2015 - Calexico, Helio Sequence, Lost Lander, Y La Bamba, Joseph & More

10:40 - The band Calexico is named after the border town of Calexico, California, and their music is all about crossing borders, mixing Americana, indie rock, Tex-Mex, jazz, and Latin rhythms. This month, opbmusic caught up with them before a performance at McMenamins Edgefield.

17:46 - Edna Vasquez first made her name in the male world of mariachi music, but now her fingers strum through bands and genres as easily as they do chords. There’s a solo project, a four-piece called No Passengers, and frequent collaborations (watch her opbmusic session).

24:28 - Oregon Art Beat produced this story about Luz Elena Mendoza. She's best known for her band Y La Bamba, which caught the national ear with its infectious blend of mexican folk and indie rock, and her newest project, Tiburones, was voted one of the city’s best new bands in Willamette Week last year and has an album slated for November. And rejoice, all ye Y La Bamba lovers: two and a half years after disbanding the group, Mendoza is picking the mantle back up with a new lineup. She is currently crowdfunding to record a new Y La Bamba album.

32:35 - Lost Lander broke onto the Portland scene in 2012 with the album “DRRT.” It was one of those dreamy local collaborations — singer-songwriter Matt Sheehy and producer Brent Knopf, the acoustic and the electronic. As Lost Lander toured, it evolved into a four piece.

37:18 - Historically, The Helio Sequence has disappeared into its studio for months — if not a year — to fine tune its albums, which is why the duo only has five albums under its belt after nearly 18 years playing together. But the band changed the rules of the game for its eponymous sixth album. Forget polishing in secret; they decided to take on a little challenge called the 20-song game and then let their friends vote on the tracklist. They told us about letting go during an opbmusic session.

41:18 - We close the show with a goodbye to someone who breathed joy into Portland’s music scene. Dave Camp was a renaissance artist, Portland style. He played and sang with a slew of bands. He was a central figure in the colorful, art rock project the Nowhere Band, which performed the Beatles White Album every Christmas. He had his own band, a psychedelic, disco glam extravaganza, Stereovision, and was in the middle of writing a graphic novel trilogy with the same name. And by day, he composed music for commercials and documentaries like “Andy Warhol’s Factory People” and “The Wanted.”

Camp had one of those prolific Facebook feeds that reads like the intimate musings of a modern mystic. It was there where he described his months-long struggle with stomach cancer in posts of extreme candour and grace – posts that rallied a community around him and continue to deeply affect friends and strangers both.



This is it, folks: we're in the peak heat of the summer music season. PDX Pop Now is this weekend. Pickathon plucks through Happy Valley next weekend. Then there's MusicFestNW, the Britt Festival, Sisters Folk Festival. It's a never-ending cavalcade of lawn chairs and beer gardens and singers backlit by spectacular sunsets.

Which is why we're going to spend the hour hearing from some of the bands who're currently ruling our playlists and also happen to be touring through this summer.