State Of Wonder: Aug. 8 - Pickathon, Jason Isbell, Kamasi Washington, Video Games & More

...

are turning them on this summer.

Jumpdrive Studios opens up the crowd-sourced development process that hatched its new game.

Rinker Buck re-traces the pioneers' Oregon Trail experience in a covered wagon for OPB's Think Out Loud.

A new play premiers at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival: SWEAT by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

We got mixed up with some seriously talented people this week:Visual artist Christos Koutsouras talks about his compulsion to paint, and new work on view at Imogen Gallery.A quick preview of Jason Isbell's upcoming show in Portland.opbmusic's Dave Christensen and Jerad Walker share some faves from Pickathon.KHMD's Derek Smith chats up saxophonist Kamasi Washington, who's having an "Epic" year.Artists we met at Pickathon tell us what songs