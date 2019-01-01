Spreaker
State Of Wonder: Aug. 8 - Pickathon, Jason Isbell, Kamasi Washington, Video Games & More

State Of Wonder: Aug. 8 - Pickathon, Jason Isbell, Kamasi Washington, Video Games & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 4 years ago
00:00
51:23
Arts
We got mixed up with some seriously talented people this week:

Visual artist Christos Koutsouras talks about his compulsion to paint, and new work on view at Imogen Gallery.
A quick preview of Jason Isbell's upcoming show in Portland.
opbmusic's Dave Christensen and Jerad Walker share some faves from Pickathon.
KHMD's Derek Smith chats up saxophonist Kamasi Washington, who's having an "Epic" year.
Artists we met at Pickathon tell us what songs ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help