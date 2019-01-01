Spreaker
State Of Wonder: Aug. 22, 2015 - Frank McCourt, PHAME, Divers, Papi Fimbres, Ellen Urbani & More

State Of Wonder: Aug. 22, 2015 - Frank McCourt, PHAME, Divers, Papi Fimbres, Ellen Urbani & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Today on the show: lots of goodbyes. A writer says goodbye to the New Orleans she used to know. A musical phenom gives Portland a big farewell smooch, as he takes off for the continent. And a dancer bids farewell to a measure of safety, during a nearly disastrous public rehearsal.

But there're also some hellos! A world premiere, a best new band. Plus, sandwiches.

For over thirty years, PHAME has provided opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities to pursue their passion ... See More

