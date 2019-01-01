Spreaker
State Of Wonder: Aug. 1, 2015 - Seattle Art Fair And Portland Jazz With KMHD's Matt Fleeger

State Of Wonder: Aug. 1, 2015 - Seattle Art Fair And Portland Jazz With KMHD's Matt Fleeger

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 4 years ago
00:00
51:32
Arts
This week, a tasty sound sandwich consisting of two ingredients:

1) We've got advance coverage of the Seattle Art Fair with a Think Out Loud discussion on the Pacific Northwest's foray into the high-end art fair market. If you're just tuning in, art fairs have become a driving force in how artists and gallerists move new work. Seattle dealers are trying to connect with high-level patrons with their own four-day event. We hear from Portland gallerist Elizabeth Leach and art ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help