State Of Wonder: Aug. 1, 2015 - Seattle Art Fair And Portland Jazz With KMHD's Matt Fleeger

...

critic Jen Graves of The Stranger.



2) Also we revisit a special show guest-curated by KMHD's program director Matt Fleeger, one of our favorite guys in the building. While he shapes the sound of Portland's jazz radio station, he's actually somewhat of a reluctant jazz guy. He'll share some top spins on his radar this year, talk about artists he thinks are breaking boundaries and show us some new ways to think about a traditional American form.

• 13:35 - We talk about jazz past, present and future with bassist and composer Chuck Israels, drummer Chris Brown, and drummer and writer Tim DuRoche.

• 35:58 - Matt shares some of the bands he's most excited about right now, including Coco Columbia, Grammies, 1939 Ensemble and Roberto Rodriguez.

• 41:48 - Record producer Tucker Martine talks about the sonic qualities of jazz recordings, and how he incorporates them into the seminal indie pop records he’s produced as well as Grammy-nominated records for Bill Frissell.

This week, a tasty sound sandwich consisting of two ingredients:1) We've got advance coverage of the Seattle Art Fair with a Think Out Loud discussion on the Pacific Northwest's foray into the high-end art fair market. If you're just tuning in, art fairs have become a driving force in how artists and gallerists move new work. Seattle dealers are trying to connect with high-level patrons with their own four-day event. We hear from Portland gallerist Elizabeth Leach and art