State Of Wonder: Apr 4, 2015 - Damien Rice, Portland Photo Month, Third Rail Rep, Lost Lander & More

State Of Wonder: Apr 4, 2015 - Damien Rice, Portland Photo Month, Third Rail Rep, Lost Lander & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
Wonderous sounds this week! And feasts for the eyes, too.

1:30 - Damien Rice talks about finding his way back to music with "My Favorite Faded Fantasy," a much-anticipated record — and his first in eight years. He's at the Keller Auditorium on April 20th.

8:45 - We drop in on a rehearsal with two of Portland's best known actors, Isaac Lamb and Rebecca Lingafelter. They have a growing body of collaborations (they seem to always play either lovers or siblings), including ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
