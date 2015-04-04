State Of Wonder: Apr 4, 2015 - Damien Rice, Portland Photo Month, Third Rail Rep, Lost Lander & More

...





18:10 - We update the case of Larry Ulvi, the Portland man who's accused of wire fraud. Prosecutors say they believe he forged works by Mark Tobey and other artists.



22:05 - As part of Portland Photo Month, we talk with two excellent artists with shows this month. Photographer Colleen Plumb explores the relationships between humans, animals, and the natural world at Blue Sky Gallery. Meanwhile, David Hilliard's emotionally charged portraits of people in natural settings at Elizabeth Leach Gallery walk the line between autobiography and fabrication.



36:30 - An opbmusic session with Lost Lander. They've got a date in Eugene April 11th.



43:27 - Think Out Loud introduced a new series this week: TOL in the Tub, because thinking and conversation just go better in a body of warm water. Serious. Well, not really. It was an April Fool's joke and a wonderful improvisational romp with sketch comic Shelley McLendon.



Wonderous sounds this week! And feasts for the eyes, too.1:30 - Damien Rice talks about finding his way back to music with "My Favorite Faded Fantasy," a much-anticipated record — and his first in eight years. He's at the Keller Auditorium on April 20th.8:45 - We drop in on a rehearsal with two of Portland's best known actors, Isaac Lamb and Rebecca Lingafelter. They have a growing body of collaborations (they seem to always play either lovers or siblings), including