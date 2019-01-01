State Of Wonder: Apr. 25, 2015 - Grimm, Etsy, Portland Cello Project, Jackson Pollock & More

Today's show feels a bit rough around the edges — in a good way, like rugged-smelling aftershave or good-quality field-dressed jerky. OK, maybe it's not quite so chewy as all that, but every bit as satisfying.
For links and more details about the stories below, visit our page: www.opb.org/radio/programs/stateofwonder/segment/state-of-wonder-apr-25-2015/
1:21 - Etsy's IPO roils the waters among makers and sellers. Check out the great story our friends at "Rendered"
produced about this!
4:02 - A panel of the federal court of appeals issues a decision against The Slants' trademark case.
6:19 - University of Oregon physicist/psychologist Richard Taylor has discovered that computers can determine a real Jackson Pollock from a fake based on mathematic patterns called fractals.
13:25 - opbmusic premieres a new video project with Oregon bands performing on location in state parks. It's called Road Sessions, and it's spearheaded by Weather Machine frontman Slater Smith.
16:23 - "Oregon Art Beat" gets (hexen)beastly on the set of "Grimm." We talk with producer Jule Gilfillan about their special 30-minute documentary that will air on OPB TV this Thursday, April 30 at 7 p.m.
21:36 - Writer Benjamin Percy grew up living off the land in rural Oregon. His new novel, "The Dead Lands," re-imagines wild places post-apocalypse, with a futuristic Lewis and Clark as our guides.
30:09 - Cellist-in-residence Nancy Ives introduces us to the new artistic director of Portland Cello Project, and outgoing AD Doug Jenkins checks in, too.
36:31 - Encore! We listen back to our Classical Up Close event, as Oregon Symphony Musicians prepare for another season of free public events around metro Portland.