State Of Wonder: Apr. 25, 2015 - Grimm, Etsy, Portland Cello Project, Jackson Pollock & More

4:02 - A panel of the federal court of appeals issues a decision against The Slants' trademark case.



6:19 - University of Oregon physicist/psychologist Richard Taylor has discovered that computers can determine a real Jackson Pollock from a fake based on mathematic patterns called fractals.



13:25 - opbmusic premieres a new video project with Oregon bands performing on location in state parks. It's called Road Sessions, and it's spearheaded by Weather Machine frontman Slater Smith.



16:23 - "Oregon Art Beat" gets (hexen)beastly on the set of "Grimm." We talk with producer Jule Gilfillan about their special 30-minute documentary that will air on OPB TV this Thursday, April 30 at 7 p.m.



21:36 - Writer Benjamin Percy grew up living off the land in rural Oregon. His new novel, "The Dead Lands," re-imagines wild places post-apocalypse, with a futuristic Lewis and Clark as our guides.



30:09 - Cellist-in-residence Nancy Ives introduces us to the new artistic director of Portland Cello Project, and outgoing AD Doug Jenkins checks in, too.



36:31 - Encore! We listen back to our Classical Up Close event, as Oregon Symphony Musicians prepare for another season of free public events around metro Portland.