State Of Wonder: Apr. 11, 2015 – Sleater-Kinney, Essential Gus Van Sant, Samantha Wall, OBT & More!

local musicians Alan Singley and Sama Dams joins forces with the 150-voice Camas High School choir to perform new works by local bands and international composers. It's called "Joined Voices."



37:30 - "Oregon Art Beat" takes a look at the emerging artist Samantha Wall, whose striking portraits of women spark the imagination.



43:40 - Superstar choreographer Darrell Grand Moultrie has worked with everyone from Beyonce to Harlem Dance Theatre, and now he's bringing his moves to OBT's spring show, Impact.

This is the show you've been waiting for! And we, at least, can't wait any longer:1:15 - Sleater-Kinney joins us in the studio. All three members. Swoon.19:35 - The NW Film Center kicks off the festival Essential Gus Van Sant (and His Influences). Film critic Shawn Levy and writer Mario Falsetto, author of "Conversations with Gus Van Sant," join us in the studio to talk about Portland's cinematic bard.29:07 - A crazy indie-choir crossover strikes April 18 when