Social Distancing Complicates Addiction Recovery

...

years and volunteers with the group Tempest, focused on recovery for women and those who identify as women.

For many people in addiction recovery, going to in-person meetings regularly is what makes the difference between sobriety and relapse. The Alano Club of Portland is part of a coalition providing online resources to support those in recovery, and is among those working to provide more online meetings. The Alano Club’s Brent Canode joins us to tell us more and about what still needs to be done to support people without internet access. We also talk with Katie Crocker, who has been sober for 9