Sept. 5 - cartoonist Craig Thompson, musician Craig Finn, Astoria Music Festival, Fiddle Camp & More

gears with “Habibi,” an epic set in a modern Arabian Nights fantasia. Now Thompson has released “Space Dumplins.” It’s the zany adventure of a girl who has to save her family from giant planet-eating whales whose excrement has replaced oil as the universe’s fuel. Did we mention there are sartorial, talking chickens?



How Do Bands Decide?

As you check out the fall concert calendar — you probably noticed we have some big acts coming to town, like Madonna’s first visit in years — have you ever wondered how bands decide where to book stops on their tours? Our pal Mitchell Hartmann looked into it for Marketplace.



Musician Craig Finn

Best known as the frontman of the Hold Steady, Craig Finn is famous for his storytelling, both in his songs and between them. He’s on tour this summer to promote his new solo album, “Faith In The Future.” During a live session for OPB Music, Finn performed the song “Newmyer’s Roof” and told the story behind the music.



Alien She

This weekend the Museum of Contemporary Craft and the Pacific Northwest College of Arts opens the exhibition called “Alien She” designed to unlock the history and impact of the Riot Girl Movement. The curators tell us about it.



Painter Rachel Davis

Rachel Davis’s newest exhibition, “A Trace History,” explores the interplay of ancient and modern China. In her whimsical watercolors, skyscrapers spring up as tall as mountains, and trucks go barrelling over land while terra cotta warriors wait buried below the surface. It’s a juxtaposition close to Davis’s heart. Both of her adopted daughters were born in Central China. Davis told us about how she’s riveted by the speed with which China has hurtled ahead during her daughters’ childhood here.



The Astoria Music Festival Gets A New Board

The festival’s onstage presence can be peaceful and sublime. But offstage, there’s been some drama. The Festival’s entire board announced in late July they were resigning, en masse. This week, a new board has signed on. We talk check in with “Daily Astorian” reporter Erick Bengel for an update.



A Jazz Life

Our sister station KMHD runs a series called “A Jazz Life,” where jazz artists and fans talk about moments when a musical experience changed their lives. They’re starting up a new season with this story from Jennifer Mayerle, a Portland-based marketing content strategist, who happened to sit behind an idol at a small New York jazz club.



Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp

One day in July we were driving through the small town of Wallowa in the far Northeast corner of Oregon on our way to Joseph to record a show from the Fishtrap writers’ retreat. As we drove past the school, we couldn’t help but notice the front lawn was filled with tents. What was the reason for a full-scale summer camp out at school? Meet Fiddle Tunes Camp.



Fire Fighting Meets Photography

Alan Thornton’s photography career has taken him from the deserts of the Southwest U.S. to distant lands like Turkey and Cambodia, but there was one shot that he could never get close enough to snap: a forest fire. So this spring, Thornton took a wildland firefighting course. Since then, he has found a new job working as a photographer and a firefighter. You can hear to the full conversation on Think Out Loud.

