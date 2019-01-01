Spreaker
Sept. 5 - cartoonist Craig Thompson, musician Craig Finn, Astoria Music Festival, Fiddle Camp & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This week: we travel from the front lines of forest fires to the trailer parks of outer space. It's all in a day's work for the Labor Day weekend.

Graphic Novelist Craig Thompson
We start with the singular Craig Thompson. His incredible, 600-page autobiography “Blankets,” about growing up in a fundamentalist Christian family in Wisconsin, was a game-changer, sweeping the awards and redefining the literary depths a graphic novel memoir could reach. Then Thompson completely changed ... See More

