Sept. 27 2014 - State of Wonder FULL SHOW

-Museum curators battle to choose a new work for Portland Art Museum’s collection.
-Joshua Wolf Shenk takes on the myth of the solitary genus and the true power of creative pairs.
-Hari Kondabolu tackles race and class in his stand-up routine.
-The Donkeys bring a summery, San Diego feel to their music.
-A fight scene takes place in near pitch dark in Northwest Classical Theatre Company’s "Wait Until Dark."
-Milagro Theater‘s "Words that Burn" dramatizes the WWII experiences
...
See More
of “the Pied Piper of Saipan.”
-Romeo and Juliet’s story is told from the perspective of Juliet’s Nurse.