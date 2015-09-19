Sept 19, 2015: Artists Displaced, Natasha Kmeto, Twilight, High Design Bonsai, Edward Curtis & More

...

Space - 5:25

Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish told us he definitely has some concerns about how development in the Central Eastside is playing out.



The New American Bonsai + The Artisan's Cup - 10:54

When most Americans think of bonsai — the art of pruning and shaping small trees — they probably think of an ancient gardening craft practiced by lovers of Japanese culture. Ryan Neil thinks it’s anything but. With a story ripped from the movie “The Karate Kid,” he has created Bonsai Mirai, a leading international school in the hills outside Portland. And he’s partnered with cutting-edge architects and designers in an effort to make bonsai cool for a new generation.



Now they’re staging an ambitious exhibition of juried bonsai from around the country called The Artisan's Cup at the Portland Art Museum from Sept 25–27. Their goal: to elevate bonsai into a contemporary art form worthy of, well, museums.



What Are You Looking At: Wendy Red Star on "Edward Curtis: Shadow Catcher" - 18:36

This fall, the Bend arts space Atelier 6000 is showing photographs by Edward Curtis in “Edward Curtis: Shadow Catcher.” At the turn of the 20th century, Curtis vowed to record, with his camera, the way Indian people lived. We sent Portland artist Wendy Red Star to check it out for an installment of our series “What Are You Looking At.”



New Film Profiles Afghan Photographers - 26:30

When the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, photography was illegal. Since then, photojournalists have taken cautious steps toward a free press. Local filmmaker Mo Scarpelli went to Afghanistan to see what life is like behind the lens for her new documentary “Frame by Frame,” which follows the lives of four Afghani photgraphers. You can see it at Vancouver's Kiggins Theater on Sept. 21 at 7:30pm.



opbmusic session: Natasha Kmeto - 34:15

Portland-based electronic music artist Natasha Kmeto's record from a couple of years ago, “Crisis,” emphasized mood and sound. But her new one record, “Inevitable,” is all about soul. Her robust vocals dominate the mix, and she’s singing personal lyrics that are more raw and confident than ever.



Tilikum Crossing - 41:09

You’re a person, right? Well, your bridge is ready for you. Tilikum Crossing, literally, “the Bridge of the People,” is carrying its first walkers, bikers and public transit riders between Portland’s South Waterfront and East Side. It’s Bridgetown’s first new bridge over the Willamette River in four decades. Think Out Loud’s Dave Miller spoke with the bridge’s architect, Don McDonald.



Ten Years After "Twilight" Dawned, Forks Remains A Mecca For Vampire Fan - 45:20

Last weekend, vampires were afoot in a small town on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula. Fans of the bestselling teen vampire romance series flooded into the town of Forks from all over the country to mark the 10th anniversary of the publication of the first book in the Twilight Saga. Correspondent Tom Banse reports on the love story that injected new blood into the economy of a once hobbled logging town.

