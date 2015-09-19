Spreaker
Sept 19, 2015: Artists Displaced, Natasha Kmeto, Twilight, High Design Bonsai, Edward Curtis & More

Sept 19, 2015: Artists Displaced, Natasha Kmeto, Twilight, High Design Bonsai, Edward Curtis & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 4 years ago
00:00
50:43
Arts
This week: artists get kicked out of Towne Storage, Natasha Kmeto gets vocal, bonsai gets a high design update, vampires get all touristy and so much more.

Hundreds Of Artists Lose Their Studios At Towne Storage - 5:08
Towne Storage has occupied a special place in the Central Eastside arts scene, housing hundreds of artists. But now, Towne Storage’s managers have informed everyone they need to be out by November; the building has been sold.

Q&A: Commission Nick Fish On Artists' ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help