Spreaker
Sept. 17: Where Art and Science Collide, High-Rises Made of Wood, The Minders and Sharita Towne

Sept. 17: Where Art and Science Collide, High-Rises Made of Wood, The Minders and Sharita Towne

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 3 years ago
00:00
52:13
Arts
Will Future High-Rises be Made of Wood?

Among all the buildings going up in the biggest boom in Portland history, only one of them can be called the first of its kind in the nation. Instead of relying on steel and concrete, the four-story Albina Yard is built entirely of cross-laminated timber, or CLT for short.

Randy Gragg, State of Wonder's architecture columnist in residence, stops by to discusses how CLT stands to revolutionize construction, offering a pre-fabricated material that is ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help