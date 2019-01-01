Spreaker
Seg 2: Science of Seeing Art, Teaching Artists to Write, and Run-On Sentence

Seg 2: Science of Seeing Art, Teaching Artists to Write, and Run-On Sentence

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 5 years ago
00:00
15:26
Arts
Monica Drake teaches artists how to write in common English, Run-On Sentence captures the West in song, and a neurobiologist uses ancient murals to find out how our brain sees art

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help