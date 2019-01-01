Rural Reporting On Climate Change

...

organization provide financial support to the Methow Valley News, but had no control over the selection or content of the stories covered.

While she was an environmental reporter, contributing stories to OPB, Ashley Ahearn was based in Seattle. She also had a podcast called Terrestrial. A couple of years ago, she uprooted her life, moved east and became part of a small rural community in Washington’s Methow Valley. She’s continued to report on environmental issues, including climate change, contributing to the local newspaper and public radio outlets, as part of a year-long rural reporting fellowship funded by Ecotrust. That