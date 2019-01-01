Spreaker
Rock Abroad: Rock Camp and Rock School roundtable

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
Our roundtable discussion with Rock Camp for Girls and Rock School staff exploring their shows on the road in Bahrain and Afghanistan.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
