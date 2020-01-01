Spreaker
Renters And Landlords Face Hard Decisions

From: Think Out Loud
With the start of a new month, many people are concerned about paying rent. Eviction courts are closed and a statewide eviction moratorium is in place. There are some additional protections at the local level, but these are limited. Mostly, these regulations allow tenants to defer rent payments if they can prove that the reason they can’t pay is related to the COVID-19 crisis. And landlords are still legally required to do maintenance and repairs, even if their income is reduced due to tenants’ ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,825 followers Follow

