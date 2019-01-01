Spreaker
REBROADCAST | The Native Perspective Missing from Design | Design Week Portland | Adia Victoria

REBROADCAST | The Native Perspective Missing from Design | Design Week Portland | Adia Victoria

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 26 days ago
00:00
50:52
Arts
This episode originally aired on April 13, 2018. We’re playing some of our favorite episodes this fall, looking back on all the things we made over six years of State of Wonder. Today’s is something special we did for Design Week Portland. When you start to pay attention to design, you tune in to all kinds of unspoken rules and understandings that are part of how things are made. If you haven’t spent a lot of time thinking about how Native style gets used - and often mis-used in graphic design, ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help