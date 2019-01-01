Spreaker
REBROADCAST: Author Mohsin Hamid

From: Think Out Loud
Mohsin Hamid has lived in Pakistan, the U.S. and Britain. His fiction and nonfiction explores the contradictions and complexities of globalization. His works include the essay collection “Discontent and its Civilizations,” and the novels “How to Get Filthy Rich In Rising Asia,” and “The Reluctant Fundamentalist.” Hamid’s latest book, “Exit West,” was Multnomah County’s 16th annual Everybody Reads book, and PBS News Hour’s book club selection for March 2018. We spoke to Hamid in front of an ... See More

