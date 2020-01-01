Spreaker
Public Health Expert Critical Of U.S. Response To COVID-19

From: Think Out Loud
As the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 climb in the U.S., prevention recommendations remain largely unchanged. However, an increasing number of events are being canceled out of an abundance of caution and the nationwide economic impacts are adding up. Eugene-based, independent global public health expert Ethan Guillen says the U.S. does not seem to be learning from China's experience with the virus. He joins us to discuss what the U.S. can learn from similar viral ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
