Program Aids Pregnant Women Addicted to Opioids

From: Think Out Loud
Six years ago, Oregon healthcare organizations created a new program to help pregnant women who were addicted to opioids. Project Nurture combined maternity care, substance use treatment and social services for the mothers. Now, a new study shows the program has helped reduce the number of children placed into foster care. Josh Reagan is the medical lead for Project Nurture at Providence, and Kasey Edwards Snider is a peer mentor for the program. They tell us about what's made the program ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
