Oregon Schools Scrambling To Arrange “Distance Learning”

From: Think Out Loud
With Oregon schools closed at least until April 28, schools are trying to figure out how to comply with the “Distance Learning For All” strategy just released by the Oregon Department of Education. Districts had been charged with providing supplemental educational material. Now, they are faced with a more complicated task, where equity and access is an even greater challenge. We are joined by Jennifer Patterson with the Oregon Department of Education, Bandon School Superintendent Doug Ardiana, ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
