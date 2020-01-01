Spreaker
Oregon Restaurants Adjust To New Reality During Pandemic

Oregon Restaurants Adjust To New Reality During Pandemic

From: Think Out Loud
0 0 15 days ago
00:00
22:04
News
Restaurants around Oregon have been closing their doors, laying off staff and, in many cases, scrambling to offer takeout and delivery options since March 16. That’s when Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order banning seated dining in an effort to increase social distancing as a response to the new coronavirus. We hear from Carmen Oakes, manager at the Korner Cafe in Fossil, Mother’s Bistro and Bar executive chef and owner Lisa Schroeder and Jason Brandt, president and CEO of the Oregon ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,825 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2020 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help