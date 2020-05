Oregon has a new poet laureate, who started his term this week. Poet Anis Mojgani is the state’s 10th to serve in the role, taking the position after Kim Stafford. He’s won many accolades, including several for national poetry slam competitions. He’s published five books of poetry and toured nationally and internationally. Mojgani joins us to share some of his poetry and how he’s thinking about his new role in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.