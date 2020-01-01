Oregon OSHA Sees Record Complaints

...

of Oregon OSHA, joins us to talk about what businesses need to do to stay operating and how they will follow up on all the complaints.

When Gov. Kate Brown ordered Oregonians to stay at home, she did allow some businesses to keep operating, as long as they could maintain safe distances between people and take precautions to stop the coronavirus from spreading. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration has received over 2,000 complaints in the last several weeks about employers allegedly violating those mandates. That’s more complaints than OSHA normally fields in an entire year. Michael Wood, the administrator