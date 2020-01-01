Oregon Institute Helping States Incorporate Voting By Mail

...

Ohio’s primary election day and ask how the state changed its system and what she sees as other states attempt to make voting COVID-19 safe. Today is Oregon's deadline to register to vote in the May primary.

The Oregon-based Vote At Home Institute is busier than it’s ever been, with states across the country trying to incorporate or transition to a vote-by-mail system. CEO Amber McReynolds says the organization has posted a strategy for states to use if they wish, and she’s been in contact with elections officials all over the country. But she says there are still many states that have so little experience with mail-in ballots that there’s a real danger of doing it badly. We talk with McReynolds on