Spreaker
Oregon Institute Helping States Incorporate Voting By Mail

Oregon Institute Helping States Incorporate Voting By Mail

From: Think Out Loud
0 0 3 hours ago
00:00
14:06
News
The Oregon-based Vote At Home Institute is busier than it’s ever been, with states across the country trying to incorporate or transition to a vote-by-mail system. CEO Amber McReynolds says the organization has posted a strategy for states to use if they wish, and she’s been in contact with elections officials all over the country. But she says there are still many states that have so little experience with mail-in ballots that there’s a real danger of doing it badly. We talk with McReynolds on ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,828 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2020 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help